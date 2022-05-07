Middendorp reveals he wanted to sign Kwame Peprah for Maritzburg United

Sports News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ernst Middendorp, the head coach of Maritzburg United, revealed that the club was interested in signing Orlando Pirates attacker Kwame Peprah.



The veteran German coach, who formerly managed Pirates' arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs, said that conversations with the Ghanaian centre-forward were made but the transfer didn't happen.



Speaking to Soccer Laduma Ernst Middendorp said he has good relationships with clubs in Ghana.



"For example, we had discussions with [Kwame] Peprah in Ghana, as I have good relationships with teams on that side, we had so many back-to-back discussions with his representative, but unfortunately we couldn't go forward,"



Peprah has appeared in the Premier Soccer League and Caf Confederation Cup for Pirates this season after joining the club from Ghana Premier League club King Faisal in July last year.



This season, the Ghana under-23 international has seven goals in 32 games with the Buccaneers. He recently helped Orlando Pirates reach the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals.