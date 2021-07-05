Micky Charles quits football after GFA ban on Phar Rangers

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Owner of Techiman City FC, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, popularly known as Micky Charles has announced his retirement from football in Ghana following the decision of the FA’s disciplinary committee to ban Phar Rangers FC.



According to him, he is saddened about the way football is managed in Ghana and as such he is opting for the farming business.



The controversial football administrator made this known in an interview with Ohene Brenya Bampoe on the Happy Sports Show when he said: “I quit football because of the GFA General Secretary and the president, Kurt Okraku. I am quitting football for them. I will soon go into farming”.



When questioned about the fate of the club after taking this decision, he responded: “I don’t know what is happening in the club right now. The club is for the supporters. They are handling it. I will come back when this current administration is gone”.



Speaking on the ruling against Phar Rangers, Micky Charles was insistent that the ruling was not from the quarters of the Chairman of the disciplinary committee.



“I am daring the Disciplinary Committee chairman to come out and tell Ghanaians who really wrote that ruling on the Phar Rangers case. They can call me anywhere and I will tell them who wrote it because I know for a fact that he didn’t write it”, he added.



Division One league side Phar Rangers have been handed a five-year ban from all Ghana Football Association (GFA) associated competitions.



The FA also announced that aside from the five-year ban imposed on the club, all of its shareholders and directors have also been banned from all football-related activities for the same period.



On June 7, 2021, Phar Rangers announced that they were pulling out of all competitions organized by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The GFA on the same day activated the appropriate provisions in its rules and regulations relating to the matter.



24 hours later, the GFA Prosecutor drafted a charge sheet in relation to the withdrawal from all competitions by Phar Rangers FC and emailed it to the Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee which was served on the club the next day.



Phar Rangers was charged with two counts; Withdrawing from all GFA competitions without just cause after the 2020/21 Division League had started and withdrawing from all GFA’s competitions whilst failing to give satisfactory reason for the withdrawal from the 2021 FA Cup competition.