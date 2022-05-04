Michail Antonio toughest opponent I've faced in Premier League - Mohammed Salisu

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Mohammed Salisu leads Premier League tackles and interceptions



Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu has named West Ham United striker Michail Antonio as the toughest opponent he has faced in the Premier League.



Salisu told Sky Sports that the Jamaican attacker gives him a lot of headache whenever their clubs meet.



He described him as a tough and intelligent forward who is difficult to deal with.



“In the Premier League, it’s Michail Antonio. He is physical and very hard to stop”, he said on Sky Sports.



Salisu on September 12, 2021 got singled out for praise by Arsenal legend Ian Wright for how he handled Antonio in a Premier League game.



Ian Wright was particularly impressed with how Salisu shackled the Jamaican and prevented him from scoring.



"They played a little bit differently," he said, speaking on BBC programme Match of the Day.



"We know that West Ham came into it with seven points from three games, but I thought Southampton played brilliantly, [Mohammed] Salisu and [Jack] Stephens in particular, they totally nullified [Michail] Antonio.



"They restricted West Ham a bit and they were at them, they didn't give them time, and Salisu and Stephens really had it locked off with the way they were defending.



His coach Ralph Hasenhuttl also applauded him for his outstanding performance in that game.



"On a man, [Mohammed] Salisu is very strong. In the duels, he is very nasty because he is on them, that is his game. "This is why I wanted him to play against Antonio, his physicality. He has these qualities. Today we had the first game where we could stop him and this was good to see,” he said.





Salisu’s form has dropped recently but he has the record for the most dribbles and interceptions in the Premier League this season.



