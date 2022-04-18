Michael Osekre: Kurt Okraku hails his Chief of Staff's role in 2022 World Cup berth

Sports News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku has paid an emotional tribute to Michael Osekre, highlighting the 'extraordinary' contribution of his Chief of Staff to the country's qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The FA president has been full of praise for his 'right-hand man' for his immense behind-the-scene role that helped to catapult the country to its fourth World Cup appearance.



Osekre, the President of second-tier side Vision FC and an accomplished businessman, is largely viewed as the conjoined twin of the FA capo.



The astute freight forwarder and international player manager was instrumental in the election of Mr. Okraku as FA president back in October 2019.



"We've had amazing people praying for us on this journey to stardom. We've had people (in reference to Michael Osekre) going out of their way to do extraordinary things," Okraku told GVT Sports Plus



"For the first time, I want to say thank you to my Chief of Staff for all the support. Thank you Michael Osekre."



There is a lot to pick out as ties that bind Vision FC President Michael Osekre and Ghana FA chief President Kurt Okraku in what is a strong union between two men who share an unbridled love for football. For starters, both men own teams competing at various levels in Ghanaian football circles but with a touch of what modern clubs should look like.



Vision and Dreams FC have an extensive reach that tabs some of the brightest talents in the sport and channel them through the right balance between preparation, coaching and direction on top of fine tuning skills to protégés en route to professional ranks in Ghana and beyond the West African country’s shores.



Dreams FC has over the years included an official club mascot, a well thought out plan on social media engagement and proper marketing initiatives to boost the club.



Vision FC has adopted a low key but similar approach with an emphasis on youth development that stays true to the team’s tradition. One of such moves on giving youngsters the platform to enhance their growth is forming a close alliance with Denmark based club FC Midtjylland since 2017.



It is quite regular to see President Okraku in the company of the accomplished businessman irrespective of the nature of the meet.



Consistency is not perfection; it is simply refusing to give up the saying goes and by not giving up on Ghana football, its talent, hope for a great return to the pinnacle of continental football at the national and club levels despite the arduous challenges that lay ahead and not giving up on each other, GFA President Okraku and Michael Osekre have shown what consistent display of loyalty can yield for the nation’s biggest sport.



Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored the goal that took Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they forced a 1-1 draw in Nigeria on Tuesday to win the African play-off on away goals.



He struck after 10 minutes in Abuja and although another Premier League star, William Troost-Ekong, levelled from a 22nd-minute penalty, Nigeria failed to score again. The first leg ended goalless.



The Black Stars of Ghana are back in the World Cup finals after qualifying in 2006, 2010, and 2014, but missing out four years ago.