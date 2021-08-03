Michael Osei to quit Star Madrid as head coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Star Madrid coach Michael Osei is expected to leave the club after enduring a difficult 2020/21 season in the Division One League.



The former Liberty Professionals and Asante Kotoko gaffer joined the club in 2018. The club is owned by Menzgold boss Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1).



Star Madrid endured a difficult campaign in the just-ended Division One League in Zone 2 despite escaping relegation.



The club placed 13th on the league standings to maintain its status in the second-tier.



The 49-year-old recently revealed he has not received a salary for a very long time due to financial constraints.



“I’m looking forward to other opportunities because per what is going on at the club, I don’t think it will help my career, so let see what happens in the coming days,” he said on Angel TV.



“Financially, our boss got a problem, no salary, and others. At the point in time, I disguised myself to drive the team bus for training but all the same, it is part of life.”



The 49-year-old ended his spell with Kotoko four years ago, after rising from an assistant to head coach at the club.



He won back-to-back Ghana Premier League titles serving as assistant to Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.