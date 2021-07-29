Michael Osei: Ex-Kotoko coach claims club owes him GH₵101k

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Michael Osei has claimed that the club still owes him for his services.



According to the current boss of Division One club Star Madrid, Kotoko owes him GH₵101,000 and is ready to take legal action.



Osei stopped working with Kotoko four years ago, after rising from assistant to head coach.



“Kotoko owes GH₵101,000. I suffered a lot during my time with the club as an assistant coach and a coach proper. My house burnt at the time I was working for Kotoko”



“As a coach, I achieved a lot with Kotoko. I worked wholeheartedly for the club but they didn’t consider me as a staunch member of the team” he said.



Osei won back-to-back league titles serving as assistant to Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.



