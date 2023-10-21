Michael Essien was a 'fantastic footballer, amazing human being' – Ex-Chelsea teammate

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chelsea and English left-back, Ryan Dominic Bertrand had positive words about his former teammate, Michael Essien when he appeared as guest on UTV’s Real News hosted by Akrobeto.



Asked about his relationship with his former teammate, Bertrand disclosed that he talks with Essien and went on to describe him as a person great on and off the pitch.



“I know he is a great guy; fantastic footballer and good at both. Fantastic footballer and amazing human being,” he stated.



Bertrand who started his playing career at Chelsea’s academy went on to play 10 years in the club’s senior team featuring alongside Michael Essien when the team won the UEFA Champions League for the 2011/2012 football season.



His recent visit to Ghana, according to the player to connect with friends and Ghana’s football.



Appearing as guest on the Real News, Betrand discussed his football career including injuries, successes and failures as well as dealing with criticism as a player.



Watch the full interview below:







GA/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



