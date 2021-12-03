You are here: HomeSports2021 12 03Article 1415473

Michael Essien turns 38 today

GhanaWeb celebrates Michael Essien on his birthday

Essien is regarded as one of the best African players of all time

He played in two FIFA World Cups

Today, December 3, 2021, marks the 38th birthday of Former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien.

The African football and Ghana legend was born in Accra on December 3, 1982, to Madam Aba Gyandoh and James Essien, Essien also attended Gomoa Nyanyano DC Primary and JSS.

Michael Kojo Essien as he was called in his home town began his football career after graduating from St. Augustine's College in Cape Coast, playing for now relegated club Liberty Professionals.

Essien broke through when he played in the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Championship in New Zealand.

He went ahead to play for Bastia, Olympique Lyonnais, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Panathinaikos, Persib Bandung, and Sabail in a career that spanned close to two decades.

He made fifty-nine appearances for the Black Stars from 2002 to 2014 and scored nine goals.

