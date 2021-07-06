Michael Essien reminisces about days at Indonesian side Persib Bandung

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Persib Bandung player, Michael Essien has reminisced about his career when he played in the Indonesian football competition.



While strengthening Persib Bandung, Essien was able to record five goals from a total of 28 appearances.



Two of these goals were remembered by Essien when he reposted a video clip uploaded by the official Persib Bandung Instagram account.



The first goal snippet in the video is the moment of the match between Persib Bandung against PS Tira.



In the duel which was held at the Pakansari Stadium, Bogor Regency, April 22, 2017, the footballer from Ghana became the first player to record his name on the scoreboard.



The player who is familiar with the nickname 'The Bisson' successfully welcomed the corner kick sent by Kim Kurniawan in the 50th minute.



His header was unable to be driven away by the opposing goalkeeper and immediately shook PS Tira's goal.



Unfortunately, the match ended in a draw. In fact, Maung Bandung had a 2-0 lead over the opposing team.



Because, in the last two minutes of the second half, PS Tira was able to score two goals through Erwin Ramdani (88') and Gustur Cahyu (90').



Meanwhile, the second goal was also scored against Persipura Jayapura in the first meeting of the two teams in the 2017 League 1.



In the duel that took place at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung City, May 7 2017, the former pillar of Chelsea and Real Madrid scored Persib's only goal.



The single goal that was born from the execution of the penalty at the same time ensured the victory of Emral Abus' squad over Persipura with a score of 1-0.



Currently, the 38-year-old man has ended his career as a footballer and is starting to embark on an adventure in the world of coaching.



Essien is the assistant coach of the Danish club, FC Nordsjaelland. Previously, he had extended his contract and his service would continue until 2023.



This Persib marquee player in the 2017 season had joined the coaching staff of The Wild Tigers in September 2020 after becoming a player-coach with Azerbaijani club, Sabail.



During his time as a player, Essien donned the shirt for a number of big European clubs, including Chelsea, Real Madrid.



He was an important part of Chelsea's success in winning the 2012 Champions League and two Premier League titles.



At international level, Michael Essien represented Ghana at the 2006 and 2014 World Cups as well as the 2008 and 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.