Sports News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Michael Essien congratulates newly-appointed Karela United coach Kobby-Mensah

• Kobby-Mensah was appointed as Karela coach on August 24, 2021

Michael Essien and Kobby-Mensah were teammates as the U-17 level

• The former Samartex coach was brought in to replace Evans Adotey

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien, has backed coach Bismark Kobby-Mensah to succeed in his new role as the head coach of Karela United.

Coach Bismark Kobby-Mensah joined the ‘Pride and Passion family’ in August 2021 after parting ways with Division One League side Samartex Football Club.

Michael Essien and coach Bismark Kobby-Mensah were teammates during the 1999 edition of the Africa and World U-17 championships staged in New Zealand.

However, young Kobby-Mensah's career was just short with injuries right after the Africa U-17 championship in Zambia.

But the Chelsea legend is happy that Kobby-Mensah has taken a giant step in his coaching career after joining Karela United.

“I wish you all the best in your new career as a coach. I believe in your knowledge as a football person and I know you will succeed in your role at Karela United,” Michael Essien said as quoted by Domesticsportsgh.