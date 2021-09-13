Michael Essien congratulates newly-appointed Karela United coach Kobby-Mensah

Sports News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kobby-Mensah was appointed as Karela coach on August 24, 2021



• Michael Essien and Kobby-Mensah were teammates as the U-17 level



• The former Samartex coach was brought in to replace Evans Adotey



Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien, has backed coach Bismark Kobby-Mensah to succeed in his new role as the head coach of Karela United.



Coach Bismark Kobby-Mensah joined the ‘Pride and Passion family’ in August 2021 after parting ways with Division One League side Samartex Football Club.



Michael Essien and coach Bismark Kobby-Mensah were teammates during the 1999 edition of the Africa and World U-17 championships staged in New Zealand.



However, young Kobby-Mensah's career was just short with injuries right after the Africa U-17 championship in Zambia.



But the Chelsea legend is happy that Kobby-Mensah has taken a giant step in his coaching career after joining Karela United.



“I wish you all the best in your new career as a coach. I believe in your knowledge as a football person and I know you will succeed in your role at Karela United,” Michael Essien said as quoted by Domesticsportsgh.



