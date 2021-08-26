Michael Essien congratulates Chelsea newboy Romelu Lukaku after debut goal

Sports News of Thursday, 26 August 2021
Source: footballghana.com
Chelsea legend, Michael Essien, congratulated Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku after the latter netted a debut goal against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Lukaku was outstanding against the Gunners, scoring once and coming close to scoring again in a fairly comfortable 2-0 victory.
Lukaku first took to Twitter to speak about the result.
“Big win today. Childhood dream became reality. Finally I can say it too, London is Blue. Come on Chelsea,” the striker tweeted.
https://twitter.com/RomeluLukaku9/status/1429524476274921474
https://twitter.com/MichaelEssien/status/1429528697233678339