Michael Essien congratulates Chelsea newboy Romelu Lukaku after debut goal

Sports News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Chelsea legend, Michael Essien, congratulated Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku after the latter netted a debut goal against Arsenal in the Premier League.



Lukaku was outstanding against the Gunners, scoring once and coming close to scoring again in a fairly comfortable 2-0 victory.



Lukaku first took to Twitter to speak about the result.



“Big win today. Childhood dream became reality. Finally I can say it too, London is Blue. Come on Chelsea,” the striker tweeted.





Essien quoted the tweet with "Bravo" and clapping emojis. Essien is now a coach at Danish side Nordsjaelland. He starred for Chelsea in multiple Premier League triumphs and a Champions League trophy.