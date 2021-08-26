You are here: HomeSports2021 08 26Article 1341484

Sports News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Michael Essien congratulates Chelsea newboy Romelu Lukaku after debut goal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Chelsea legend, Michael Essien Chelsea legend, Michael Essien

Chelsea legend, Michael Essien, congratulated Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku after the latter netted a debut goal against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Lukaku was outstanding against the Gunners, scoring once and coming close to scoring again in a fairly comfortable 2-0 victory.

Lukaku first took to Twitter to speak about the result.

“Big win today. Childhood dream became reality. Finally I can say it too, London is Blue. Come on Chelsea,” the striker tweeted.

?s=20

Essien quoted the tweet with "Bravo" and clapping emojis.

?s=20

Essien is now a coach at Danish side Nordsjaelland. He starred for Chelsea in multiple Premier League triumphs and a Champions League trophy.