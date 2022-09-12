Michael Baidoo nets brace to lead IF Elfsborg to victory against GIF Sundsvall

Sports News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Michael Baidoo was the hero once again for his IF Elfsborg side on Sunday when the team cruised past GIF Sundsvall in the Swedish Allsvenskan.



The talented midfielder started for his team in the matchday 22 encounter of the ongoing Swedish top-flight league campaign.



Putting up another top performance for his team, the youngster helped his team to amass three big points.



On the matchday, Michael Baidoo scored in the 6th minute to give the visitors a deserved lead.



Later in the 41st minute of the first half, Michael Baidoo netted his second to seal a 2-0 win for IF Elfsborg against GIF Sundsvall.



With his brace today, Michael Baidoo now has six goals this season in the Swedish Allsvenskan.



He is continuously proved that he is the main man for his team this season.