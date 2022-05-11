Michael Akoto named in German Bundesliga 2 ‘Team of the Week’

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The defender featured for his club in the matchday 33 encounter of the German Bundesliga 2 campaign against Karlsruher and put in a fantastic shift that helped his team to secure a point.



On the matchday, Michael Akoto scored with a fine effort in added time of the second half to force the match between Dynamo Dresden and Karlsruher to end in a 2-2 stalemate.



After taking into consideration the efforts of the Ghanaian defender, he has now been named in the ‘Kicker’ German Bundesliga 2 Team of the Week for matchday 33.



Next weekend, Michael Akoto is expected to be in the starting eleven of Dynamo Dresden when the team takes on Aue in the final match of the German Bundesliga 2 season.



