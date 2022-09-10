Michael Akoto full of confidence ahead of Dynamo Dresden’s clash against Duisburg

Sports News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Germany-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Michael Akoto is confident of a win for his Dynamo Dresden side this weekend at the end of the game against SV Duisburg.



The defender was in top form last weekend and helped his team to see off Borussia Dortmund II with a 3-0 victory.



Speaking ahead of the next match against SV Duisburg, Michael Akoto stressed that his team will be chasing a win and nothing else.



“I don't think we'll go to Duisburg as a team and say we want to play 0-0,” the Ghanaian said.



In a game where he will be uniting with former teammate Sebastian Mai, Michael Akoto said he cannot wait.



“absolute anticipation. Basti is a super guy, I like him very much. I think he's looking forward to the game too,” the defender shared.



The game between Dynamo Dresden and SV Duisburg has been scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 11, 2022.