Messi’s seventh Ballon d’OR divides opinions on social media

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the most prestigious award schemes in football, the Ballon d'Or, was held in Paris last night to award top performers for the year in retrospect.



The night ended with Paris Saint-German and Argentina Super star, Lionel Messi walking away with his seventh Bakkon d'Or trophy, thus becoming the most by a player in the history of the award.



Bayern Munich's prolific striker, Robert Lewandowski came second with 580 votes, 33 short of Messi's 613 votes. Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho followed with 460 votes, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema came forth with 239 votes as Chelsea's N'golo Kante completed the top five with 186 votes.



The argument waging on various social media platforms after Monday's ceremony has been whether the Argentine deserved the award or not?



To a section of football love, Messi deserves, to the other half, Lewandowksi 'has been robbed' of a deserving accolade.



The reaction on all the socials has been immense, especially on twitter with both Messi and Lewandowski topping the worldwide trends.



"I know Messi is a great player and Argentina won Copa but can’t help thinking Lewandowski deserved it more given he missed out last year." @sistoney67 tweeted



"It’s a magnificent seven. Congratulations to Lionel Messi on winning yet another Ballon d’Or. A truly extraordinary footballer and an absolute credit to the sport both on and off the pitch." @GaryLineker









Lewandowski was not robbed. Check the stats Messi is the best???? pic.twitter.com/BRbRjwTiQP — Amɔkye???? (@AdofoOfficial) November 30, 2021

Lewandowski wasn’t robbed. Lionel Messi was just better than him last season. Dragged a finished Barcelona to compete for league title, won copa Del Rey, won copa America, won every single individual player award at the competition except for Martinez winning best GK. Rest haters — Ọládélé ???????? (@Theoladeledada) November 30, 2021

Yesterday was a sad day for all football fans around the globe and football as a whole. Robert Lewandowski should stay strong and remember he is the best in our eyes. — Twilight????????????‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) November 30, 2021

Good morning only to people who know that Lewandowski deserved the ballon dor — ???????????????? (@Valv3rdeGOAT) November 30, 2021

Lewandowski Deserved the #BallonDor2021 . Gotta feel sorry for him .

But the greatest if there ever was ... pic.twitter.com/Laj45cmOIc — EFF AM (@EFF_AM) November 30, 2021

#Robbed Lewandowski ????????

He deserved this for sure ???? pic.twitter.com/djOJYT8R3e — your dad (@lmfaodudee) November 30, 2021

It is boring Messi wins it anytime that is why most people thought new face should have won the Ballon D’or but the year under review, Messi did better than Lewandowski.. End of discussion!! pic.twitter.com/9e8stXDKfj — Sɛ Asa ???????? ???????? (@S3__Asa) November 30, 2021

The only balon dor Lewandowski and Ronaldo fans can celebrate pic.twitter.com/bxBYx5CLaH — DADISENTI ???????? (@dadisenTi) November 30, 2021

Lewandowski really scored 120 goals in 2 years just to win a dinner plate ???????????? — TARZAN ???????? (@mmoaNkoaa) November 30, 2021

If you think Lewandowski was robbed organise your own n give it to him mmoa ???????? — Kwadaso Van Dijk (@ksimurphy) November 30, 2021

????️ Toni Kroos: “Lionel Messi does not deserve the Ballon d'Or at all, this year Benzema, Lewandowski and Jorginho should have been ahead of him.” pic.twitter.com/IJAW9UvdiN — infosfcb  (@infosfcb) November 30, 2021

"I think France Football should give you your Ballon d'Or so you can have it like you deserve."



Messi said that Lewandowski deserved to win the award last year and it should should be given to him#BallonDor https://t.co/6o0DmSWZkW — India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) November 30, 2021

Arguments over, Messi has now got seven, he's the greatest of all time. — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 29, 2021

Lewandowski was robbed — nicholas kariuki (@muthaara) November 30, 2021

No...he deserved the Ballon M`ore???? #Messi #GOAT



???? 40+ goals in a year for a 12th time

???? 44 goals in 20/21

???? 35th Barcelona trophy

???? LaLiga top scorer for an 8th time

???? Breaks Pele's record for most goals at 1 club (672)

???????? Copa America https://t.co/PRoHbGogPu — Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) November 30, 2021

Can we all agree Messi is the best player on the planet????? — MR NUAMAH (@MrNuamah) November 30, 2021

If you rant till thy kingdom come koraa, still Messi is 7 a Living God and I know God will have Messi on him for winning his 7th Ballon d'Or???? — SUGAR BREAD???????????? (@sugarbread__) November 30, 2021

Messi winning the Ballon d'Or was amazing but this was the Greatest most Unique, Exquisite and Emotional moment in 2021! pic.twitter.com/doYEuZ6hso — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) November 30, 2021