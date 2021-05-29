Messi contract extension toks dey go on well - Barcelona president Joan Laporta tok

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Barcelona dey continue dia tok wit Lionel Messi on top extending im time for di Nou Camp.



Barcelona president Joan Laporta during one press conference say dem don get new deal for Lionel Messi. "Things dey go on well," "We want make e continue so di deal don dey signed.



Di Argentina forward bin dey very close to comot go Manchester City last summer but as Barca don get new president and di likelihood say Sergio Aguero dey join them – e be like say Messi go still remain wit Barca.



Di 33 year old Argentine striker go dey out of contract for June.



"We go give am proposal wey dey within our means and we hope say di player go accept am," Laporta tok.



Laporta add join say Messi wan continue to dey play for Barca plus e dey try to understand di situation and dem dey build competitive project.



E tok say Messi dey disappointment wit di former presido but now e get one wey want make e continue for Barca but no be done deal.



Laporta also tok say Barcelona no go tok sorry for di role dem play for di failed European Super League and go appeal against any punishment from Uefa.



Spanish football expert Guillem Balague reason say Paris St-Germain dey "chook eye well-well" for Messi contract situation but Laporta say im executives dey "work hard to give am good proposal".



"Things dey go on well wit Messi but e neva finish,"Laporta add join. "Our relationship dey very good, Messi love Barca - we want am to continue.



"He deserve more and e fit get beta contract for another place but I dey convinced say e appreciate di efforts we dey make."



Messi miss di final game for di season against Eibar afta dem give am permission to go on early holiday to rest before di Copa America.



According to Pep Guardiola, Manchester City Sergio Aguero dey close to signing one deal wit Barca and fit play alongside fellow Argentine Messi.



Barcelona finish for third place for La Liga for di first time since 2007-08, five points off Real Madrid for second, even though Messi be La Liga top goal scorer for di season.



Laporta would not confirm if manager Ronald Koeman would continue at the club, saying: "We are having a period of reflection. He deserves respect. We have a project that is interesting to a lot of people."



Why Messi wan comot for Barcelona for last year



Legendary Barcelona forward Lionel Messi bin request to comot for Barcelona for August 2020.



Di 33 year old Argentina international, bin send fax to di club say im wish to exercise one clause for im contract wey go allow am comot di club for free wit immediate effect.



E make dis decision afta Bayern Munich flog Barca 8 – 2 for di Champions League quarter-finals on 16 August.



But Barcelona tok say e must meet im 700m euro (£624m) release clause wey make Messi remain for di club wey im don dey play for since 2000.



Di six-time Ballon d'Or winner join Barca for 2004 and don win di Champions League four times.



