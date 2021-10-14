Merge clubs at the Juvenile level before disbursing $1 million sponsorship – Alagidede tells GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Ghanaian football administrator, Eric Alagidede has advised the Ghana Football Association to merge the various juvenile teams to enable a proper disbursement of the one million dollars investment from KGL.



The Ghana Football Association last week agreed on a sponsorship deal with KGL foundation for a 5 year period.



KGL foundation will invest an amount of One Million dollars into juvenile football.



The over 1000 clubs at the Juvenile football level are expected to receive $150,000 annually from the Sponsorship package for the next 5years.



Speaking to Starr FM sports, Eric Alagidede acknowledged that fewer clubs will make the juvenile competitions competitive and easy to appreciate, hence calling on the GFA to merge clubs that are not in good standings at the Juvenile level.



“Three to four clubs will have to come together and merge so that we can reduce the number. The 1 million dollars spread over a period of five years tells you that we are going to spend 200,000 USD every year on colts football. If you have even 500 colts teams in Ghana, it’s too much. How much are they going to give to these clubs?” he said.



“However, if you have 100 colts teams across the country, so with an average of 10 teams each region will make it much competitive and easier”, he added