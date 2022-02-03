'Mere scout' Otto Addo not qualified for Black Stars job – Songo

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana searches for new head coach
Ghana set to play Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoff
Government pushes for Chris Hughton to become next Ghana coach
Controversial Sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyeman has described Otto Addo as a 'mere scout' who is not qualified to be the head coach of Ghana’s senior national team.
Countryman Songo argued that Ghanaians were made to believe that Otto Addo who was the assistant coach at Dortmund which according to him is false.
According to him, the Ghana Football Association are pursuing the wrong cause since the former Black Stars player is only a Trainer Scout and does not merit to become the head coach for Ghana.
“You think you are the main football people so you will appoint a coach. It’s not like you are going for a coach who is in charge of Dortmund’s u23. Otto Addo is not even in charge of Dortmund’s u23 to even be qualified for Dortmund’s assistant coach. Whoever back this call is not correct,” Songo said on his Fire4Fire show.
He added, “Otto Addo is a trainer scout, so why does the GFA President Kurt Okraku want to hang Otto Addo on the shoulders of the President.”
In his words, GFA have been disrespectful to President Akufo-Addo and urged the Sports Minister to call the GFA to order.
“It is the Sports Minister who has allowed this, he can’t deal with them that is why they are misbehaving,” the Sports Presenter stated.
“Otto Addo is not a coach, he can’t coach the Black Stars. Are we serious as a country, going for trainer scout,” he added.
Ghana are in search of a new coach after firing Milovan Rajevac following a poor performance with the Black Stars at the AFCON 2021.
The Black Stars are hoping to get a substantive coach ahead of their game against the Super Eagles in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs which is in March.