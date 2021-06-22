Mercy Aigbe ex husband: Who be Lanre Gentry?

xxxxxxxxxxx of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Recently, im name start ot dey trend afta im Father's day gbas-gbos with Yoruba actress, Mercy Aigbe.



Di wahala? Who dey act as papa bas for di life of dia pikin.



Na constant gbas-gbos, as Mercy accuse Lanre say e no be responsible papa and Lanre hit back say Mercy no be beta mama and e bin help her train anoda pesin pikin.



But who be dis her ex-husband.



Who be Lanre Gentry?



Plenty informate no too full ground about Mercy Aigbe ex husband.



Lanre Gentry na di ex husband of Merc Aigbe and tori be say dia marriage bin scata for 2017.



Lanre Gentry na di owner of Hotel La Veronique LTD, wey be hotel for Ikeja, Lagos, South West Nigeria.



Im date of Birth na October 7th and tori be say im get four pikin, two with im former wife, and two more with Mercy Aigbe.



E also publicize for im Instagram say in dey run transport business wey im dey call, Larrygent Motors Nig LTD.



[Mercy Aigbe husband] Who she dey with now?



Meanwhile actress, Mercy Aigbe don comot to tok say she don start to dey see new pesin although dhe never drop name.



For April, she bin post engagement ring wey she tok say "I said Yes to di owner".



Even till recently she still dey play with pipo for social media on top who di owner be.



