Men want maximum concentration when watching football; save your questions for later - Women told

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hussein Hassan advises women on football



Football enthusiast says men want full concentration when watching a match



The questions women ask during games can be boring, says HH



Now guys, imagine watching a crucial game with your lady who just can't stop asking questions all because she has zero knowledge about the teams playing on the field.



A lot of men have been victims of this common problem in relationships.



According to Sports Journalist, Hussein Hassan aka HH, it sometimes gets boring especially when you just want to enjoy the game but your girlfriend or wife will not allow you to fully concentrate.



In finding a lasting solution to this challenge that can sometimes result in a heated argument, women have been admonished to pen down all their questions, after the 90 minutes plus added time, they will be attended to.





HH speaking on Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV with Paula Amma Broni explained the importance men place on big games and the need to have full concentration.



"When you are watching football, you want to have the maximum concentration especially if it is a big game. A game you are looking forward to. I don't want to be watching the Champions League final and be answering so many questions.



He advised women to allow their partners to enjoy their match in peace, which he believes will help create a healthy relationship.



"Sometimes it can be boring you know, who is this player, who is that player. I want to have that maximum concentration. Any other questions you've got, you can pen them down. After the game, you can ask the questions and I will answer," he charged.





