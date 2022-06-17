Memphis Depay visits President Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FC Barcelona striker, Memphis Depay has paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.



Memphis Depay has been spotted together with Nana Akufo-Addo in a photo sighted by GhanaWeb a day after the player was welcomed to Ghana with traditional dancers at the Kotoka International Airport.



The striker in the photo was seen presenting a signed Barcelona jersey to President Akufo-Addo with his jersey number and name written on the back of the replica.



Memphis Depay arrived in Ghana for his summer holidays after playing in June's UEFA Nations League with the Dutch national team.



Memphis Depay was eligible to play for the Black Stars but opted to play for the Dutch national team.



His Foundation has also been doing several projects in Ghana including the infrastructure they built for Cape Coast Deaf and Blind school.



