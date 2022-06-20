Memphis Depay visits Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Netherlands and Barcelona star of Ghanaian roots Memphis Depay paid a courtesy visit to the Owner of Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The former Olympic Lyon star is in the country to see to his philanthropic works and decided to visit the Palace of the Asantehene on Sunday evening.



Depay was lead by Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE, who’s a management member of the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC.



He earlier on in the week paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Dutch star was also involved in a game in the local areas around Cape Coast and in Accra to wow football enthusiasts and lovers.



The FC Barcelona star also visited the Porcupine Warriors team ahead of the last game of the season against the debutants Accra Lions FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon..



He’s been visiting Ghana frequently for a while now and has been helping out people with disabilities in the Central Region of Ghana and others in the country.



He will play at the World Cup for the first time in his career in November this year in Qatar as the Orange hopes to win their first World Cup trophy.