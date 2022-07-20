Memphis Depay nets as Barcelona thump Inter Miami in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Memphis Depay was on target for new-look Barcelona in their 6-0 win over Inter Miami in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday night.



Depay was introduced into the game in the second half as he helped Barca cruise to a comfortable victory.



The La Liga giants opened the scoring in the 19th when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored from the left side of the box to cap an impressive succession of triangulations that ended when Raphinha picked out the Gabonese striker at the far post.



Six minutes later, Raphinha volleyed Alejandro Balde’s brilliant cross past Marsman to notch Barça’s second.



Ansu Fati made it three just four minutes from halftime, unleashing a screamer from just inside the penalty area into the top shelf.



After the recess, Gavi added Barca’s fourth of the night in minute 55.



Memphis made it 5-0 in the 69th with the most electric goal of the evening and one minute later, Ousmane Dembele breezed through the Inter defense to the edge of the box before shooting low and finding the net just inside the right post.



Barcelona flies to Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday and will face Real Madrid on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.



Watch Memphis Depay's goal for Barcelona against Inter Miami below:



