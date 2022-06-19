Memphis Depay displays some 'filthy' skills in kickabout in Ghana

Sports News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Barcelona star Memphis Depay is in Ghana and has been seen playing on a grassless pitch at Madina in Accra in a kickabout.



The Netherlands forward can be seen displaying a repertoire of skills as he plays with friends.



Depay is on vacation in Ghana something which he often does during the off-season as he has Ghanaian roots.



The 28-year-old forward and his entourage met the Ghanaian President and presented him with a signed Barcelona jersey on Thursday.



Depay played for Holland in two UEFA Nations League matches against Poland and Wales where scored a late winner for the Netherlands in their 3-2 win over Wales.



He will as usual embark on his charity works with his deaf and dumb friends in Cape Coast and other places in Ghana before departing to start pre-season.



Depay who has a Ghanaian father will also meet the head of the country's FA to see where he can help.



He had a decent campaign with troubled Barcelona despite injury woes as he scored 12 goals in 28 La Liga games.



