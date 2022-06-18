Memphis Depay commissions newly-built facility for school of the deaf and blind in Ghana

Sports News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian, Memphis Depay, has commissioned a newly-built lavatory for students of the school for the deaf and blind in Cape Coast.



The Barcelona star via his foundation renovated the old washrooms and built new ones for the school.



The Holland star is known for his philanthropic works in Ghana, having in the past supported the school of the blind.



"I am very happy everybody is here today, and we can see is nicely built. Let's display, this is nice," he said as he commissioned the facility.



His arrival in Ghana is to enjoy his vacation while continuing with his support for the less privileged in the country.



Memphis Depay had a good first season with Barcelona, where he scored 12 goals in 28 matches.



The 28-year-old will return to Spain next month to begin pre-season with the Catalan giants.



Watch video below:



