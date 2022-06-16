Meet the top 10 scorers in Black Stars history

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022
For a nation that prides itself as playing an attacking and expansive brand of football, the art of goal-scoring is not something that should be problematic and Ghana has a number of great goal-scorers in its footballing history.
Ghana since playing its first official game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on May 28, 1950, have produced a lot of top attackers who understand the art of goal scoring and have excelled at it.
Africa's top scorer at the World Cup is Asamoah Gyan who is a Ghanaian and the first African player who won the top scorer's award in the German Bundesliga was also a Ghanaian called Anthony Yeboah.
Ghana is also among the few African countries that have scored at least three goals in every FIFA World Cup tournament since the competition started in 1930.
Osei Kofi, Wilberforce Mfum, Abdul Razak, Abedi Pele, Anthony Yeboah, Mohammed Polo, Andre Dede, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, and are proof of this assertion.
However, in today's GhanaWeb Features, we look at the top ten players who scored loads of goals for the Black Stars.
Asamoah Gyan: 51
Making his debut as an 18-year-old striker, Asamoah Gyan 'finished' his Ghana national team career as the all-time top scorer and the most capped player with 109 appearances.
Asamoah Gyan spent close to two decades in the Black Stars, played in three FIFA World Cups, and featured eight times in the Africa Cup of Nations.
He has scored 51 international goals making him the only Black Stars player who has scored half a century goals for Ghana.
Kwasi Owusu: 36
Kwasi Owusu made his debut in 1967 in an Olympics Games qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Yaounde, the late Kwasi Owusu had a 'successful' career in the Black Stars despite not winning a trophy.
Kwasi Owusu captained Ghana for the 1970 African Cup of Nations where the Black Stars lost 1-0 in the finals to Sudan.
He is the second on our list with 36 goals in 52 official games for the Ghana national team.
Anthony Yeboah: 29
The next on our list is Entriatch Frankfurt legend, Anothony Yeboah who was the first African to win the top scorer award in the German Bundesliga.
Popularly known as Yegola during his hey-days, Anthony Yeboah scored 29 goals for the Black Stars in 59 appearances after retiring from the team in 1997.
Abdul Razak: 25
One of the three Ghanaian footballers who have ever won the African Footballer of the Year award, the former Asante Kotoko midfielder played a crucial role in Ghana's AFCON triumphant in 1978.
Known as the Golden Boy, Abdul Razak scored 25 goals for the Black Stars in 70 appearances from 1975 to 1988.
Andre Ayew: 23
The son of the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele made his Black Stars debut in 2007 and featured in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations which was hosted in Ghana.
Captain Andre Dede Ayew who is the second most capped Ghana player with 107 appearances and is three games away from overtaking Asamoah Gyan as the all-time most capped Black Stars player has scored 23 goals.
Wilberforce Mfum: 20
Part of the first Black Stars team who won the African Cup of Nations in 1963, Wilberforce Mfum shares the 6th position jointly with Mohammed Polo and Sulley Muntari with 20 goals each.
Wilberforce Mfum has the best goal ratio in the Black Stars scoring 20 goals in just 26 appearances from 1960 to 1968.
Mohammed Polo: 20
Considered as one of the greatest players Ghana has ever produced since the Black Stars played its first official goal in 1950, Mohammed Polo won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.
The Dribbling Magician scored 20 goals in 54 appearances from 1973 to 1985 is joint on our list with Wilberforce Mfum and Sulley Muntari.
Sulley Muntari: 20
The last Black Stars player who won the UEFA Champions League is the other 6th joint all-time top scorer for the Black Stars.
Now playing in the Ghana Premier League for Accra Hearts of Oak, Sulley Muntari scored 20 goals in 84 appearances from 2002 to 2014.
Amongst all the players who scored 20 goals for Ghana, Sulley is the most capped player for the Black Stars.
Sulley Muntari hasn't been part of the Black Stars squad after being sacked from the team's camp during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
Jordan Ayew: 19
The last son of the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele is the second active player on this list after his brother Andre Dede Ayew who is Ghana's 5th all-time top scorer with 23 goals.
Jordan Ayew has scored 19 goals since making his Black Stars debut in 2010 and has made 81 appearances.
Jordan Ayew appeared in this list instead of his father Abedi Pele who scored 18 goals in 73 appearances because he got his 19th Ghana goal in the just-ended Kirin Cup against Japan.
Abedi Pele: 18
Considered one of the greatest players Africa has ever produced, the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations winner completes the list with 73 appearances for the Black Stars.
Abedi Pele made 73 appearances in the Black Stars jersey and scored 19 goals from 1982 before hanging his boots after the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations in Burkina Faso.
Abedi Pele is the first player who won the African Footballer of the Year Award for three consecutive times.
Author: Joel Eshun