Meet the top 10 most capped Black Stars players of all time

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
GhanaWeb Feature
Hundreds of players have worn the Ghana national team jersey since the team played their first official game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on May 28, 1950.
Having produced some of the finest footballers in Africa and the World has ever, Ghana has always been a beacon of African football and has many trophies in football.
Osei Kofi Ibrahim Sunday, Abdul Razak, Abedi Pele, Anthony Yeboah, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, and a host of other top players have all worn the Black Stars jersey in the past seven decades.
Today we look at the top ten most capped Black Stars players as captain Andre Dede Ayew inches closer to making history
Asamoah Gyan
The former Black Stars captain and Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup is the most capped player with 109 appearances since making his debut for the Ghana national team in 2003.
Asamoah Gyan spent close to two decades in the Black Stars, played in three FIFA World Cups, and featured eight times in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Andre Dede Ayew
Ayew made his debut in 2007 and featured in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations which was hosted in Ghana and is the longest-serving member of the current Black Stars team.
Captain Andre Dede Ayew is the second on our list with 107 appearances and is three games away from overtaking Asamoah Gyan as the all-time most capped Black Stars player.
Richard Kingston
The legendary goalkeeper who kept the post for the Black Stars in Ghana's maiden appearance at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany is the next with 90 appearances.
Richard Kingston was also instrumental in the Black Stars team who made history at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa by becoming the third team from the continent to reach the quarter-final stage in the Mundial.
John Paintsil
Made his Black Stars debut in 2001 at the age of 20 and established himself as one of the greatest right-backs Ghana has ever seen.
John Paintsil made 89 appearances for the Black Stars, played in five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and appeared twice in the FIFA World Cup (2006 and 2010) before hanging his boots in 2013.
John Mensah
'In John Mensah, we trust' was the popular mantra during his playing days as the former Ashantigold player carved a niche as being an unbreakable war in the Ghanaian defence.
The former Black Stars captain made his debut in 2001 and scored three goals in 86 appearances. The former Sunderland defender retired from the team after the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.
Harrison Afful
The former Asante Kotoko defender is the 6th most capped player for the Black Stars.
However, he shares the position with Sulley Muntari but has a chance to feature more for the Black Stars as he is yet to retire from the team.
Sulley Muntari
Currently playing in the Ghana Premier League for giants Accra Hearts of Oak, Sulley Muntari is the joint 6th most capped Black Stars player with 84 appearances.
Sulley Muntari hasn't been part of the Black Stars squad after being sacked from the team's camp during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
The long ranger has scored 20 goals for Ghana in a career that spanned close to two decades. He made his Black Stars debut in 2002 and played in three FIFA World Cup tournaments (2006, 2010, and 2014).
Jordan Ayew
The son of the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele is the second active player in this list after his brother Andre Dede Ayew.
The 30-year-old Crystal Palace striker has made 81 appearances and per all indications, he might end his national team career as the most capped Black Stars player.
Jordan Ayew has scored 19 goals for the Black Stars since making his debut in 2010.
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu
Retired from the Black Stars officially in 2021 after a period of inactivity, Badu is fondly remembered for his long strikes.
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu made his debut for the Black Stars in 2008 but became a regular team player after his stellar performance in the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup in Egypt. He made 78 appearances and scored 11 goals for Ghana after spending a decade in the team.
Abedi Pele
Considered one of the greatest players Africa has ever produced, the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations winner completes the list with 73 appearances for the Black Stars.
Abedi Pele made 73 appearances in the Black Stars jersey and scored 19 goals from 1982 before hanging his boots after the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations in Burkina Faso.
Author: Joel Eshun