Meet the three boxers Isaac Dogboe could face for a world title fight

Following his victory over Joet Gonzalez in their final eliminator bout in the USA, former Ghanaian world champion, Isaac Dogboe could face one of three world title holders.



Isaac Dogboe defeated Joet Gonzalez via a split decision in a close contest to secure a second chance at the featherweight championship.



Dogboe who became a world champion at age 23 is at a crossroad of choosing to fight for a WBC, WBO or an IBF world title in his next bout which could come off later this year or early 2023.



However, here are three boxers who Isaac Dogboe could face in his quest to become a two-time world champion.



Emanuel Navarette





Isaac Dogboe is likely to face Emanuel Navarette for the third time for a world title bout in his quest to reclaim his WBO world title from the Mexican. Navarette defeated Dogboe by a unanimous decision to claim his WBO World junior-featherweight title.



The Ghanaian suffered another defeat to the Mexican before deciding to start all over again to fight his way for another world title shot.



Interestingly, Dogboe can evade Navarette if he decides to wait a little longer as the Mexican boxer plans to move up and the WBO title will end up becoming vacant for Dogboe to face another opponent for the title.



Navarette has an upcoming bout on August 20 as he defends the title



Rey Vargas





Twenty-seven-year-old Dogboe could either opt to fight Rey Vargas if he so wishes to become a WBC World champion. The Mexican is an undisputed and undefeated champion in his arena.



Vargas has a record to 36 wins in 36 fights, 22 by way of knockouts. Vargas will be a tough match for Dogboe if he decides to go in for a world title shot.



The 31-year-old is a world champion in two weight classes, having won both the WBC featherweight and the WBC super-bantamweight title. The Mexican however has not won any bout by a knockout in the last 5 years.



Josh Warrington





The British boxer is a two-time IBF featherweight champion and first held the title in 2018. Warrington earned a win over Lee Selby by a split decision to become the IBF World champion for the first time in 2018 before defending it on three occasions.



His fourth attempt at defending the title saw him record his first defeat to Mauricio Lara in 2021. Warrington later reclaimed his title in a fight against Kiko Martinez in March 2022.



The 31-year-old boxer who has a record of 31 wins in 33 fights would have to mount his defense to the IBF title and Dogboe looks more like his next contender.



Amidst of all these, Dogboe can sip a well-refined palm wine and watch on for either Rey Vargas or Josh Warrington to merge the WBC and IBF titles in their unification bout and snatch both titles in one fight just like Oleksandr Usyk did to Anthony Joshua.





JNA/KPE