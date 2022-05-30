Meet the tallest female basketball player in Ghana

Sports News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Catherine Maame Serwaa Banahene is a female basketball player who plays for Charm Basketball Academy in Ghana.



She aspires to become a global star, playing in her role of a Power Forward.



Catherine ticks the boxes of becoming a good basketball player with her flicks and trick and her ability to defend and pull up dinks with ease, thanks to her height.



At age 11, she is 6'5 / 196 cm long, she is therefore regarded as the tallest basketball player in Ghana.



Cathrine will be hoping to join the tall list of Ghanaian female talents playing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association in the USA.



Ghana have an active basketball governing body called Ghana Basketball Association(GBBA).



The Ghana women's national basketball team represents Ghana in international basketball competitions.



Although they are yet to represent in a major tournament, the youth team placed 7th in the FIBA 3x3 Africa cup.



In 2019, Ghana was ranked 8th in Africa for the male side and 16th for the females in terms of youth basketball.



Currently, the Women's national team is ranked 123rd in the World, according to the International Basketball Federation Women's World Ranking released in February 2022.



Watch Catherine's videos below





