Meet the prophet who predicted 3-1 win for Kotoko against Hearts

Founder and leader of Christ True Word of God Ministries, Prophet Kwaku Mensah Otabil has been in the news for his failed prophecy ahead of the super lash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



Mensah Otabil was emphatic in prophesying that Kotoko were going win come what may and that Hearts of Oak were going to succumb to Kotoko.



He, therefore, predicted the scoreline in favour of Kotoko but there were conditions attached.



Speaking on Ashh Fm, the priest said the Reds were going to win 3-0 if Hearts of Oak's Gladson Awako does not feature in the match but 3-1 if Awako play a part.



“Kotoko will defeat Hearts by hook or crook on Sunday. They will not be able to stand the might of Kotoko,” Prophet Mensah Otabi said as qouted by myfabulousonline.



“Kotoko will outplay Hearts on the day and go on to win 3-0 if Awako doesn’t play. Should they start or introduce Awako in the game, they will pull one back,” he added.



In the end, the evenly contested game ended scoreless at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Otabil continued that Kotoko will win the Ghana Premier League this season and defend it for the next seven years.



“Per what I have seen in the realms of the spirit on December 24, Asante Kotoko is going to win the Ghana Premier League in 2022,” he said.



“They will continue to win the league title in the next five seasons. If referees are going to be fair to Asante Kotoko and handle their games well, Kotoko are going to win the league consecutively.



“I am a staunch Hearts of Oak fan. My parents are and everyone in my family support Hearts but what God has shown to me is what I can and will always say,” he added.



Asante Kotoko lead the table with 37 points after 17 matches, 7 points above second place Bechem United.