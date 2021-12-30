Meet the only woman coaching a men's football club in Ghana's Division 3

Sports News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Ayensu Abigail Owusuwaa’s name might not readily ring a bell but she is already breaking ceilings literally by venturing into a field that has not welcomed a lot of her ilk.



Already, the stories of women in particularly football is still a journey that cannot be boldly said to have been successful yet but this young lady has taken giant strides in rubbing shoulders with the predominantly men-populated in the field.



Hailing from Anum in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region of Ghana, Ayensu is the Head Coach of the Anum New Generations Football Club and she says she owes that to the days she played alongside some young men in Accra.



“I started playing football in Akweteyman with the boys and that was where my interests developed in the sport but along the way, I was not getting the needed support. Along with other issues, I had to quit although by then, I was part of a team at Tesano.



“I actually started playing football at Apenkwa but then I had to return to the Eastern region. When I got there, there was a team but they had no leader and so they asked that I serve as an assistant coach. However, the person who was supposed to be head declined the role, leaving all the responsibilities on my head,” she said in Twi, and transcribed into English.



