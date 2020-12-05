Press Releases of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Meet the CEO of serendipity Trading Academy who makes 19,000 pips gains weekly from trading

Mr. Elvis Justice Bedi is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Serendipity Trade Academy

Serendipity Trade Academy, a self-taught online trading academy says it will continue to be one of the few online trading companies which offer free forex signals that provide significant returns to clients.



In an interview with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on the online academy Mr. Elvis Justice Bedi he said; “We are one of the few academies that grants and share free signals of over 19000+ Pips gains weekly.” Any average trader makes roughly 10000 pips in a whole month but here we do more than that in a week.”



He said the youth is now warming up to trade online in order to rake in additional revenue which hitherto was not available to them.



Mr. Bedi, who is also a Bitcoin investor said he won a huge sum of money through Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency and urged Ghanaians to consider investing in the cryptocurrency market.



According to him, digital trading had now become the trend for the youth as it was classified as investment unlike gambling and sports betting.



“My vision is to empower people with the right knowledge of Blockchain technology and creating a source of income with just the use of phone and internet. This will reduce the high rate of youth unemployment in the country,” he said.



“The long term benefit is the rise of smart 21st Century investors and traders who will be at the forefront of Blockchain innovation,” he said.



Mr. Bedi debunked claims that cryptocurrency was not worth investing, and explained that, “You need to understand how it is done. One needs to be patient and understand the technicalities before investing in the cryptocurrency business in order to reap the benefits.”



Serendipity Trading Academy recently launched its updated e-learning portal where all learning materials; simplified from Beginner, Masterclass in Forex, Cryptocurrency, Indices, Stocks, Options& Commodities are made available.



“This is the only thing I can give to the youth” A simplified way of understanding this business.



Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission has warned the public against investing in cryptocurrency and crypto-related investment schemes.



A statement issued by SEC last year said all crypto-related activities were not regulated by the Commission.

