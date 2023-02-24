Meet South Sudan’s 18-year-old goalkeeper who has been trending on social media

Sports News of Friday, 24 February 2023

South Sudan’s 18-year-old goalkeeper, Godwill Yogusuk Simon Sabio has gotten the internet buzzing after helping his country record their first-ever win in a CAF tournament.



Godwill Yogusuk Simon Sabio is not in the top trends because of his performance but rather because of his age as some tweeps reckon he looks way older than his age.



According to records, Godwill Yogusuk Simon Sabio was born in 2004 which makes him 18 years old.



Simon Sabio who is participating in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt is one of the talented players at the tournament.



The teenage goalkeeper was in the post to help South Sudan record their first-ever win at the tournament.



Godwill Yogusuk Simon Sabio inspired the Bright Stars of South Sudan to beat the Central African Republic 1-0 in their Group B encounter.



The 18-year-old was instrumental for South Sudan as he made a couple of saves to ensure that his side keeps a clean sheet.



He was awarded the Man of The Match award for his top performance in the game.



Following his performance in the game, many football fans have been wondering if Simon Sabio is indeed 18 years old because of his matured looks.



Simon Sabio plies his trade at club level with Kator Football Club in South Sudan.





I believe him, he was in my sister’s class back in primary school.



Upcoming talent. — SpoonySlime (@SpoonySlime) February 23, 2023

Are you telling me he is 20 years old? Really? pic.twitter.com/J0XFom7lqf — Crowned King ???????? (@PaaKwesiPapapaa) February 23, 2023

