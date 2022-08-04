Meet Roger Haun, the 'white Mamprugu' boy who won 2 medals for Ghana at Unicycling World Championship

Sports News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

History was made in France as Roger Haun 'Manboora' III won two medals for Ghana at the 2022 Unicycling World Champions.



Roger Haun III became the first Ghanaian to ever win medals at the Unicycling Championship after claiming silver and bronze in 30m Wheel Walk Race and 50m One-Wheel Race respectively.



Reports about Roger's achievement at the 2022 Unicycling World Champions have made him one of the most talked about personalities on Ghanaian social media space in the few days.



Roger first came to Ghana with his parents at age one and has spent about half of his life as a resident in Nalerigu a town in the East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly in the North East Region.



According to his father William Haun, Roger was given the name “Manboora” by Naa Bɔhagu, Overlord of Mamprugu when they first relocated to Ghana.



His command over the Mampruli language is as strong as his English language as he and his father pride themselves as natives of the Northern Region.



Roger's adopted name “Manboora” is interpreted as “I want” by the people of Mamprugu.



The young champion and his father still live in Nalerigu in the Northern part of Ghana.



