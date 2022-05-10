Meet Rebbecca, the adorable wife of GFA President Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Feature



Kurt Okraku's triumph in the 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential elections can not be captured without the passionate kiss he shared with his wife after he was declared the winner.



Aside the picture that showed the disappointed face of candidate George Afriyie, the passionate kissing moment between Kurt Okraku and his wife took over various social media pages and trended for days.



They suddenly won the admiration of many young couples who wished that they could recreate with their better half in the future.



Though Kurt Okraku is well known by the football community in Ghana, he was able to keep his private life away from the media till the day he was elected as the GFA President.



The Dreams FC owner is married to Rebecca Simeon-Okraku and they have been together for the past twenty-one years.



The couple have been blessed with three children since they tied the knot in 2001.



Little is known about Mrs. Rebecca Simeon-Okraku as she has been successful in keeping her private life under the radar.



Kurt Okraku won the GFA Presidential race after beating George Afriyie in the run-off.



Check out some Photos of Mrs. Okraku and her husband Kurt:



