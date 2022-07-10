Meet Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer: Ghana’s new versatile attacker

Sports News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Ghana’s new attacker, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, was born in 2001 to a Ghanaian father but grew up in the German capital, Berlin.



Ransford discovered his love for football at a very young age and the at age of 13, he joined Hertha BSC’s youth team from SC Minerva 93.



Between 2014 to 2019, the young offensive attacker went through the youth ranks of Hertha Berlin to the u-19 level. He was later transferred from Berlin to Dynamo Dresden.



Yeboah's rise to fame in Germany came during the coronavirus pandemic.



At the age of 18 years, Yeboah made his professional debut for Dynamo Dresden on December 20, 2019, when he came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute of the game against Nurnberg.



For two and a half years, the youngster played a total of 76 competitive games for Dresden. Last season he played in 30 games in the German 2nd division, scoring five goals and assisting five more goals.



This was after a previous challenge, Ransi as he is affectionately called suffered at age 17. He nearly had his dream of playing professional football shuttered after he was threatened with a torn meniscus for the second time in one year.



Against all odds, the player was able to fight back impressively to play for Dresden U19s, scored 17 goals in 19 games and assisted eight more goals.



Ransi's first call-up to the German youth team started in 2021 as he got off to a flying start when he made his debut for German’s u-21 national team.



His first game was in the European Championship qualifier against San Marino (6-0) when he came on for 17 minutes. He was later invited to the German u-20 side and scored the winning goal in their 3-2 win in France.



On July 5, 2022, the Ghana Football Association announced the successful nationality switch of the German-based attacker to the Ghana national team.







The 20-year-old is capable of playing in different positions up front in attack due to his versatility. He can play as a winger on the left or right side and in the middle as a striker.



The offensive, flexible right-footer was one of the speed dribblers last season in the German league with 36 dribbles won (ranked 9th) and a top speed of 34.8 km/h (ranked 21st).



