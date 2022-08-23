Meet Peter Amewu’s son who is a fantastic footballer

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Isreal Amewu is a new kid on the block, a player with enormous talent that has caught the eyes of many.



Despite the fact that his father is a lawmaker in the Ghana Parliament and that he could have started his football career outside of Ghana, Amewu has chosen to go against the odds and rise to prominence through the tough local system.



The youngster has a devastating left foot and looks deadly on the wings, which has earned comparison with Juventus star and Argentina legend Angel Di Maria.



Here is all you need to know about Israel Amewu



His father is an MP and Minister



He is the son of a member of parliament for Hohoe and Minister for Railways Development, John Peter-Amewu.



Age



Born in 2004, Israel Amewu is 18 years and has a high ceiling to become one of the best wingers Ghana has produced.



Plays for Tamale City



Israel Amewu plays for Tema City FC in the National Division One league. He is a key member of the team.



He is described by Tema City FC as “a creative player with very good technique on the ball, mobility, acceleration skills, fast direction shifts, short-dribbling, and good short-mid through passing ability,” as quite by ghanassportsonline.com.



Last season stats



Last season, he featured in 19 games and was involved in 12 goals. 7 goals, 5 assists.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:











EE/KPE