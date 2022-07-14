Meet Nsoatreman FC's new technical team, management and board members

Sports News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Former Black Stars player Mohammed Gargo has been named as the new Head Coach of newly promoted Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Nsoatreman FC.



He would be assisted by Coach Boniface Ayipa who qualified the team to the GPL, while former Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako has been named as the goalkeepers' trainer.



Mr. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations has been named as the Executive Board Chairman of the club, while former Youth and Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye is a member of the board.



Other members include Mr. Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Mr. Joseph Cudjoe, Mr Kingsley Antwi, Mr Abu James, Mrs Foriwaa Agnes and Mr George Kyeremeh.



Major Kwame Baah has been announced as the Chief Executive Officer of the club while Ansu Febri would be his deputy.



Mr. Ubaidu Alhassan would spearhead the operations of the club while Mr. Jowel Gyempe is in charge of Media Relations.