Meet Naa Shika Addy, the elegant wife of Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

In our previous episode of the GhanaWeb Features dedicated to the wives and girlfriends of Ghanaian footballers, we profiled Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of Christian Atsu who hails from Germany.



Today we put the spotlight on Mrs. Naa Shika Addy Amartey, the wife of Black Stars and Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey known to the media as 'Efia Trimud3'.



Daniel Amartey born on December 21, 1994, is a Leicester City defender who has been at the King Power Stadium for the past six years and was part of the team that won the 2016-17 English Premier League.



The Black Stars defender is married to Naa Shika Addy and according to multiple reports, they have been together as husband and wife for the past six years.



This means that they got married in the same year that Daniel Amartey joined Leicester City.



Just like most of the wives of Ghanaian footballers, not much is known about them as they work on avoiding the spotlight.



However, we can tell from her name that she is from the GA community just like her husband Daniel.



We have compiled some of her pictures shared by the husband for you in the post below:























Author: Joel Eshun



JE/KPE