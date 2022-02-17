Meet Mimi Boateng, the girl who hoisted the 2008 AFCON trophy

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Ghana beat Ivory Coast to finish 3rd in AFCON 2008



Egypt wins CAN 2008 after beating Cameroon



Derrick Boateng's daughter hoits AFCON trophy





An iconic photo that easily resurrects memories of the 2008 African Cup of Nation is that of the young lady who hoisted the trophy during the opening ceremony.



Sitting comfortably in a palanquin, the adorable girl who was draped in kente lifted high the trophy to the excitement of the packed crowd at the Accra Sports Stadium in 2008.



The girl, Mimi Boateng, who was 8 years old back then is now a full-grown lady studying in the United Kingdom.



She is reported be the daughter of former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng.



Mimi is studying at University College London for a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. Pictures of the now 22 year-old surfaced on social media, looking stunning.



At the CAN2008, Egypt won the tournament by beating Cameroon in the final whereas Ghana beat Ivory Coast to win the bronze medal.



