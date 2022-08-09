Meet Lexis, the Ghanaian celebrity barber who has worked with Lampard, E'too, Partey, others

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

The emergence of social media has brought some flex and finesse to many professions that hitherto did not have the prestige and reverence they now enjoy.



The job is now highly regarded because social media has given them the platform to market their craft while portraying that being a barber can pay as good as some of the best jobs in the world.



Some barbers are now even classified as celebrities because they work with some well-known people in various sectors of life and their huge following on social media particularly Instagram also put them in the spotlight.



Today we put the spotlight on Lexix, the Ghanaian celebrity barber who has worked with some of the top African stars in world football.



Known in real life as Alex Quanoo, Lexix operates in a barbering shop at Kokomlemle, a suburb in Accra grew up as a footballer but couldn't get to the pinnacle of his game because of circumstances beyond his control.



Not being able to make a living out of football, he decided to focus on his other talent which was barbering and it has paid off now as he has more other branches in Kumasi and other foreign countries such as Spain and the UK.



Lexix has worked with many well-known football stars in the world such as African football legend Samuel E’too, Barcelona President, Juan Laporta, Uche of Nigeria, Eric Abidal of France, and deputy Black Stars captain Thomas Partey.



Chelsea and England legend, Frank Lampard, Former Deputy CAF General Secretary Anthony Baffoe, Mubarak Wakaso, Samuel Inkoom, and Daniel Opare have all worked with Lexix in the past.



He has also set up a barbering school both in Ghana and the UK in order to groom the youth who intend to become international barbers.



























