Meet Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin, first footballer to start professional career at age 34

Sports News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LilWin becomes a professional footballer at the age of 34



He joined New Edubiase United in the Division One League



The actor signed a two-year contract to play as a footballer



Renowned Ghanaian actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin, has joined the history books as the oldest player to have started a career in professional football.



LilWin became a professional footballer at the age of 34 after joining Division One League Side New Edubiase United.



The actor has signed a two-year contract with New Edubiase United who seeks promotion to the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.



He has now received his card from the Ghana Football Association that confirms his status as a professional footballer in the Ghana football league.



LilWin was born on April 15, 1987, and he starts his professional career in November 2021 at the age of 34 which makes him the oldest to have achieved this feat.



He shared a photo of his newly acquired ID card on Instagram with the captioned: "People always doubt me when I say am doing something. When I started acting people doubted the same as when I started music and now people are also doubting, I can’t be the future president. Here is the proof that I'm ready to play for New Edubiase United. My ID card is ready."



