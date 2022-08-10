Meet Italian-born striker who wants to play for Ghana at World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Italian-born striker, Godberg Barry Cooper has fancied a call-up to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Cooper who was born in Bergamo, Italy to Ghanaian parents is eligible to play for both Ghana and Italy.



For years, Cooper has been hoping to break into any of the Italian Youth teams but to no avail.



Despite not being known by many in the football world, Cooper played for a number of clubs in Italy, Portugal, Albania and Switzerland.



After years of waiting on the Italian national team, the 24-year-old forward has decided to turn his focus to the Black Stars.



The striker who recently joined Romanian club AFC Chindia Targoviste disclosed that his only dream, for now, is to play for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.



“I made this choice also and above all to have the right visibility and the possibility of being part of the Ghanaian national team because I want to honour my country of origin.



“And who knows, maybe the call for the World Cup will come and we will meet again in Qatar,” the player said.



The Black Stars will be making their fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup.



Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



