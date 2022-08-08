Meet Ghana's five medal winners at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Ghana's journey in the 2022 Commonwealth Games ended on Sunday, August 7, as Deborah Acquah delivered the final medal for the Motherland in the competition.



With two silver and bronze medals, Ghana was the 9th most successful African country that participated in the 2022 Commonwealth Games with Nigeria leading the pack with 35 medals.



But on the medal table, Ghana was 28th on the medal, same as Mauritius who placed 27th on the table because they won 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.



Here are the five Ghanaians who are living in Birmingham



Joseph Paul Amoah



He was the only Ghanaian athlete who got a medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games after Benjamin Azamati missed out on a medal in the 100m final.



Paul won the bronze medal after finishing the race with a time of 20.49s to write his name in the Ghanaian history books.



He is now the first African to win a medal in the 200m event since 2006 while he also becomes the first Ghanaian to win a medal in 200m since George Daniels in 1974.



Abram Mensah, Josseph Commey and Abdul Wahid Omar



The three boxers were already guaranteed medals after reaching the semi-finals of their various weight divisions.



The victory made boxing the beacon of Ghanaian sports at the 2022 Commonwealth games as they were the only discipline to get three medals in the campaign.



Abraham Mensah and Joseph Commey lost their final bouts but Joseph Commey developed body pains and was declared medically unfit to contest in the final of the featherweight division on Sunday, leaving him to settle for a silver medal.



Deborah Acquah



The national record holder in the long jump ended her campaign in the 2022 Commonwealth Games with a bronze medal to take Ghana's tally to five.



Acquah finish third after a leap of 6.94m in the final, only behind Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl (silver) and Nigeria’s Ese Brume, who recorded a leap of 6.99m to win gold.



