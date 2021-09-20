Meet Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum: The UCC lecturer now Asante Kotoko head coach

Sports News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been appointed as the new Head Coach of Asante Kotoko, the club announced on Sunday.



The Sports Psychologist, Educationist and Coach joined the Porcupine Warriors from Ghana Premier League side WAFA.



The University of Cape Coast lecturer formerly of West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) takes over from Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto.



Mariano Barreto resigned from the job on Saturday just after six months in charge of the club.



Dr Prosper Narteh takes over having signed a two-year contract with the Ghana Premier League giants.



“We’re delighted to announce Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as our new Head Coach”, a statement from the club read.



Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum led WAFA to a third-place finish in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.



He has previously coached other clubs such as UCC Football team, Dwarfs, Elmina Sharks and WAFA.



According to reports Dr Narteh will be allowed to appoint his own backroom staff.



The coach is currently involved in Asante Kotoko transfer business in the ongoing window.



He has been able to convince two players of WAFA who were set to join arch-rivals Hearts of Oak to sign for the Porcupine Warriors.



The 2021-22 Ghana Premier League season is scheduled to start next month with Asante Kotoko making a return to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.