Meet Danlad Ibrahim, the only Ghana Premier League player in FIFA 23

Sports News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, has been featured in FIFA's 2023 EA Sports.



Being the only Ghana Premier League player who was captured in FIFA 23, the Black Galaxies goalkeeper is also the 51st highest-rated Ghanaian player in the football simulation video game.



Danlad Ibrahim was rated 68 in total while earning 70 for his reflexes and 69 for his handling of the ball.



The 20-year-old goalkeeper also had 68 for positioning, 67 for dividing, 60 for kicking, and 43 for speed.



FIFA 23 is a football simulation video game published by Electronic Arts that is developed by EA Sports.



See Asante Kotoko's post about Danlad Ibrahim's EA Sports rating below



