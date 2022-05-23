Meet Carolina Rossi, the Italian girlfriend of Black Stars forward Emmanuel Gyasi

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Black Stars forward, Emmanuel Gyasi ended his 2021/2022 Italian Serie A season on a boat cruise with his girlfriend while his team Spezia Calcio engaged Napoli on the final day of the 2021/2022 season.



Emmanuel Gyasi was suspended for Spezia's last game of the season against Napoli at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday, May 22, 2022, so he decided to make the most out of the day since he will play no part in the game.



The Ghanaian went on a boat cruise with his girlfriend Carolina Rossi to mark the beginning of their summer holidays.



The couple got engaged in 2019 as they both announced to their followers on various social media platforms.



Today we look at some things that Ghanaians do not know about the significant half of Emmanuel Gyasi.



Not much is known about Carolina Rossi but we know that she is the daughter of US Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Rossi.



Carolina was born in Carra, Italy but according to the details she has provided on her social media platforms, she currently lives in Ibiza, Spain.



She also went to Liceo scientifico G. Marconi Carrara and is a graduate of the oldest Italian public technical university in Italy, Politecnico di Torino.



Check out some of the photos of the couple below:



