Meet CK Akonnor’s son Kadmiel Akonnor who is a musician

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kadmiel Akonnor who is a son of former Black Stars player and coach Charles Akonnor has turned out to be a musician.



Unlike his father, who discovered his football talent at a very young age, Kadmiel has found love in music and has stuck to it.



Performing under the stage name Kadmielli, the son of the Ghanaian football legend believes his father made no mistake naming him after a biblical Levite singer.



Despite starting as a footballer, the 22-year-old realized the football pitch was not his thing and told CK Akonnor about it.



“I played a couple of teams in Ghana and abroad but I realized that wasn’t my thing. Growing up I saw it that was not where my passion was so I informed him and he said cool,” Kadmielli said in an interview with Hitz FM.



The son of the former Ghana player disclosed that his father gave him his blessings after ditching football to switch to music.



Since becoming a musician, Kadmielli’s journey has not been rosy but slowly taking his path to greatness.



Kadmielli as he is also called in Showbiz released his first song in August 2021 titled ‘Like I Do’.



The musician doubled up and recently released his debut EP titled ‘Shuttle To Mars’



Kadmielli is the first son of the former Wolfsburg player who has 5 children. His other brother Charles Jesaja Herrmann who is a footballer plays for KV Kortrijk in the German Jupiler Pro League 21/22.



CK Akonnor was once captain of Ghana’s senior national team and was part of Ghana’s U-20 side that finished runner up at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 1993.



After quitting football, Akonnor became a coach and succeeded in leading Asante Kotoko to win the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition and qualifying the Black Stars to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



