You are here: HomeSports2022 02 23Article 1475903

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Meet '15-year-old' Elia Balamwabo who won MVP at CAF U16 African School Cup

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

DR Congo captain, Elia Balamwabo DR Congo captain, Elia Balamwabo

Meet '15-year-old' Elia Balamwabo who won MVP at CAF U-16 African School Cup

Kinshasa host maiden CAF U-16 tournament

DR Congo win inaugural CAF U-16 championship

DR Congo beat Senegal in CAF U-16 final

DR Congo captain, Elia Balamwabo was named the most valuable player of the CAF under-16 African Schools Championship.

Balamwabo has been in the trends as many have ridiculed his age, alleging that he looks older than an under 16 player.

The 15-year-old led Congo to win the tournament beating Senegal U-16 3-1 in the final to win the inaugural edition in Kinshasa, DR Congo.

The tournament is said to be part of CAF president, Patrice Motsepe's vision of creating a competitive Pan-African Schools Championship.

However, the first editions have been overshadowed by allegations of age cheating as many football fans on social media has mocked DR Congo for fielding over aged players against young Senegal team.

Check out some reactions