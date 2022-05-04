Meet 10-year-old Ghanaian who is the youngest professional footballer in Africa

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wearing an oversized jersey on the green turf, 10-year-old Matilda Assabil caught the attention of many when she made her debut for Ghana’s Women’s league for Starlets Ladies FC.



Matilda was handed the starting role for Starlets Ladies FC in the Ghana Women’s Division One League.



Thanks to her contribution, her club recorded their first victory of the season as they thrashed Nimobi ladies by 4-2 and she played the entire duration.



Prior to her maiden game for Starlets Ladies FC, the Tema based club had played 6 matches without a win. However, her introduction brought good tidings as Starlets Ladies FC earned their first 3 points in the season.



Matilda Assabil, a primary school student started kicking balls with boys in Takoradi and later moved with her family to Tema where she was discovered by her current team.



On one of the days, she had gone to the pitch to play football with the boys in the neighbourhood, a scout from Starlets Ladies FC saw her play and quickly invited her to join their team.



Although it is very rare to find girls her age engaged in football a game dominated by men, Matilda Assabil told TV3 in an interview that her father inspired her to push further.



“My dad encouraged me to play football and not to stop. It is going on very well so I will give off my best because they give me everything I want so I will give off my best,” she said.



Despite the risks involved in the game such as injuries, Evans Tetteh, the head coach of Starlets Ladies FC said, “we have spoken to her not to keep the ball for long but keep it simple because she is playing with older girls. When we speak to her, she listens and that is why we have agreed to play her in our games.”



The young female footballer who is looking forward to playing for Ghana’s national team said that former Brazilian player, Ronaldinho is the player she looks up to.



“He always does a lot of skills I like, I always watch his videos and try to practice is on the pitch,” Matilda stated.



Following her debut, Matilda Assabil has gone viral on social media and has caught the attention of many football fans around the globe.



